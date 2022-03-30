DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Foundation has announced the 2022 recipients of the Award for Excellence in Community Leadership.

According to The Dayton Foundation, the award recognizes community groups that have established committee-advised funds through the foundation. The groups affect change by demonstrating best practices for community organizing, fundraising, collaboration and strategic planning.

The following are the 2022 recipients the award and have received $500:

Centerville-Washington Foundation

Kettering Education Foundation

Trotwood-Madison Educational Foundation

Visions: An Eye for the Future Fund

West Carrollton Education Foundation

“Each group’s efforts, especially during a year filled with special challenges, are worth recognizing for their impact and the deep relationships they’ve cultivated with stakeholders and the community at large,” said Lucy Baker, donor relations officer for The Dayton Foundation. “Our sincere thanks to each recipient for leading the way and serving as a model and resource to other Dayton Foundation component funds.”

The deadline to submit a nomination for 2023 is February 28, 2023.

The foundation said any member of the community or advisor to a Dayton Foundation component fund may nominate a fund for the award.

Nomination forms will be available in January 2023 or by special request to Lucy baker at (937) 225-9960 or lbaker@daytonfoundation.org.