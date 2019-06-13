The Dayton Foodbank sets up food donation barrels at area AAA locations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Foodbank in Dayton has set up food donation barrels at AAA locations across the Dayton area to aid in the tornado relief effort.

The Foodbank says that the barrels are set up at all nine AAA locations in the Miami Valley area.

Beavercreek

3321 Dayton Xenia Road

Dayton , Ohio 45432

Beavercreek Car Care

3870 Kemp Rd.

Beavercreek, Ohio 45431

North Dayton

6580 N. Main St.

Dayton OH 45415

South Dayton

14 Whipp Road

Dayton , Ohio 45459

Downtown Dayton Car Care

200 East Third Street

Dayton , Ohio 45402

Huber Heights

8381 Old Troy Pike

Huber Heights , Ohio 45424

Springfield

755 Bechtle Avenue

Springfield , Ohio 45504

Troy

4 South Stanfield Road

Troy, OH 45373

AAA Fleet Garage

4660 Springboro Pike

Moraine, Ohio 45439

