The Dayton Foodbank sets up food donation barrels at area AAA locations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Foodbank in Dayton has set up food donation barrels at AAA locations across the Dayton area to aid in the tornado relief effort.
The Foodbank says that the barrels are set up at all nine AAA locations in the Miami Valley area.
Beavercreek
3321 Dayton Xenia Road
Dayton , Ohio 45432
Beavercreek Car Care
3870 Kemp Rd.
Beavercreek, Ohio 45431
North Dayton
6580 N. Main St.
Dayton OH 45415
South Dayton
14 Whipp Road
Dayton , Ohio 45459
Downtown Dayton Car Care
200 East Third Street
Dayton , Ohio 45402
Huber Heights
8381 Old Troy Pike
Huber Heights , Ohio 45424
Springfield
755 Bechtle Avenue
Springfield , Ohio 45504
Troy
4 South Stanfield Road
Troy, OH 45373
AAA Fleet Garage
4660 Springboro Pike
Moraine, Ohio 45439Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.