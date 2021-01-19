The Dayton Food Bank provides food pantry for elderly at Fairborn Senior Center

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Foodbank hosted a mobile food pantry at the Fairborn Senior Center where the demand for food assistance continues to grow.

“I haven’t gone grocery shopping since the pandemic started, so I don’t have much of a choice,” said Nancy Strange, who came to pick-up groceries at the pantry.

“I get them mainly for my son because he’s disabled and doesn’t have a job,” Alvina Hotz said.

The pantry brings relief to seniors like Hotz, a 93-year-old resident, who said grocery shopping isn’t an option.

“I don’t go to the grocery store because I have all kinds of problems. I can’t walk, I can’t hear, I have trouble seeing, all kinds of problems. So when I have a doctor’s appointment and I need groceries, I’ll stop. I don’t make a special trip to go get groceries,” said Hotz.

The pantry offers everything from eggs and desserts to canned goods and produce.

“It really helps because groceries are so high and they give you a lot of nutritious things that most people don’t because they’re too high like fruits and vegetables,” Strange said.

Ellen Farthing, the executive director for the Fairborn Senior Center said, “They make sure that they get to eat. Plus they get to see people that staying in their homes they wouldn’t be able to.”

“Everybody is pulling together to help people it’s wonderful,” said Strange.

Another pantry will be set up on Wednesday at the Phillips Temple Church in Trotwood from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information on when a mobile food pantry will be available near you, visit the foodbank’s Facebook page.