Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It may be cold outside, but the Dayton Book Fair is back for its 51st year of operations.

According to a release, the annual Dayton Book Fair is being held at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds from Friday, Nov. 11 through Monday, Nov. 14. Weekend hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, plus 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14.

Attendees will receive free admission on Saturday and Sunday. Book buyers will have the opportunity to pay only $10 per bag, with sales tax included, on Sunday.

On Monday, the event is holding a “clean sweep”, where admission is just $1 and attendees are able to take all of the books of their choosing that they would like.

Event parking will be free for attendees.

To learn more about the Dayton Book Fair, click here.