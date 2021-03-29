The Contemporary Dayton moving to Dayton Arcade

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Contemporary Dayton, formerly known as Dayton Visual Arts Center, announced Monday its plans to complete their capital campaign and move into the Dayton Arcade.

This is the second capital campaign the organization’s 30 year history, raising $864,600 of its goal of $1,695,000 through individual donations and gifts from the Eichelberger Family Foundation and The Kettering Fund.

The art center will be part of the Dayton Arcade’s nine building complex, which will feature popular restaurant, bar and retail establishments, as well as the University of Dayton’s School of Entrepreneurial Leadership.

The Contemporary Dayton plans to open April 30 with a socially distanced preview, followed by a weekend of tours and extended hours.

