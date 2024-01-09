With the Polar Vortex preparing to hit the Miami Valley over the next 10 days, schools, churches and other organizations may find themselves needing to delay or cancel classes, events or services.

That’s where WDTN’s Closings & Delays page comes in.

With our self-service page, a selected representative from your school or organization can log in and inform the public — both on the WDTN website and in a scrolling ticker on television about the change.

The page will not work if you’re not set up for it. These last few days before the cold arrives is a good time to make sure you’re registered with us, and, if you already are, that you can log into the system.

If you need to register your organization, you can do so on our Closings Registration page. Fill out the form and we will get back to you.

If your organization already has an account but you don’t remember your login info, or the person who used to do it is no longer around, send an email and we’ll contact you back.