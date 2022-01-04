SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Springfield said it is not behind the door-to-door sales representatives claiming to be from the city.

The City of Springfield has received reports of sales representatives going door-to-door on behalf of energy aggregators, urging residents to end their relationship with NOPEC. The city reported the representatives claimed to represent the City of Springfield.

In a statement the city released, they said these representatives were not dispatched by the City of Springfield. The city reminded the community they will never send sales representatives to speak with residents.

The City of Springfield also reminded residents to treat any sales offers, door-to-door or otherwise, with caution and to avoid sharing billing or any other confidential information with someone they don’t know.