The calendar may say Spring but ‘Old Man Winter’ is not ready to leave just yet

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Valley will be under a freeze warning from 3 a.m. until 10 a.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service issued the warning Monday afternoon. Sub-freezing temperatures are expected across the Miami Valley.

Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis said a cold front will move into the area Monday night bringing cooler weather Tuesday with rain developing Tuesday night. That rain will change to snow when as much as one to three inches of the white stuff could fall. The heaviest snowfall could be seen in the northern portions of the Miami Valley.

It may be around 60 degrees outside right now, but colder air and SNOW will be making its way to the area later this week. pic.twitter.com/vDh5FbOuJ7 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) April 19, 2021

But what about your plants? Take action now to protect tender plants from the cold. Also, don’t forget to drain and unhook your garden hoses. If you have an ig-ground sprinkler system you should drain that too.

2 NEWS and WDTN.com will cover the weather as it happens. Don’t forget to download the free 2 NEWS and Storm Team 2 Apps so you can stay weather aware. Share your photos and videos with us using the Report It! feature of the apps or on this website.