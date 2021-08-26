‘The biggest change we’ve ever done’: Young’s Dairy opens new, bigger store

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) — Young’s Dairy opened its new Dairy Store on Thursday with plans for a celebration to come.

Three years ago, Young’s Dairy began plans for a larger building to host their guests, Young’s Diary said on Facebook. The store opened to the public Aug. 26, however, some equipment has been delayed, so the grand celebration will have to wait.

Guests now enter through a large silo with the Jersey cow displayed.

The company said seating both inside and outdoors, where guests can enjoy the farm. Guests can now order from the table, as well as online—an option that replaced the drive-through. guests can pick up either in-store or from the parking lot for minimum contact.

Young’s Dairy also built a new piazza with engraved bricks. Guests can still purchase the bricks, and proceeds will benefit Rocking Horse Center in Springfield.

Lastly, the cheese and ice cream production is being moved to the new building behind six large windows so guests can watch the entire process.

By the end of September, the smaller Dairy Store will be demolished to create room for needed parking space. Until then, parking may little confusing – watch for signs.

To order online, click here.