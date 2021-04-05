The average last freeze isn’t here yet

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Sunshine and southwest wind heat temperatures up in the Miami Valley this week. The high reached 77 degrees on Monday. The last time it was this warm was Nov. 10.

Michael Bellanca is the manager at Siebenthaler’s south store in Centerville.

“We’re surprised the last weekend of March how busy we were,” Bellanca said.

As the temperatures heat up gardeners like Sue Coblentz begin planting.

“I like the temperature. I don’t like it real hot and I don’t like it real cold,” Coblentz said. “I like spring so I can plant flowers and then I like fall for all the color.”

Coblentz placed a few yellow primroses in her shopping cart.

“I have these primroses at home blooming already so I think it’s safe to plant more, but some things I wouldn’t plant yet,” Coblentz said, “like petunias and some of that stuff, I’ll have to wait a little bit.”

Bellanca said it’s still too soon to start planting annuals. There is a sign outside the greenhouse reminding customers that the average last frost is May 15.

“Anything in the greenhouse I think that people should wait on,” Bellanca said. “Except for things like pansies, primrose, and cool-season vegetables those can be put out now. Those would not be covered unless we had temperatures down to 20s again which hopefully, we won’t have.”

Last spring the temperatures fell to 28 degrees on May 9. It was the latest it’s ever been that cold in Dayton. The normal last freeze is April 19 in Dayton. Areas where the elevation is a bit higher in Clark, Champaign, and Logan County tend to see a later freeze around the last week of April.

“You could put things out you just have to be very careful,” Bellanca said. “You know. it all depends on how cold it actually gets.”