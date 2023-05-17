DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An Eaton man has hit a huge milestone in helping out the community.

According to the Dayton Community Blood Center, 70-year-old Wendell Clark completed his 800th blood donation on May 15 by donating plasma, making him the first member of CBC’s “The 800 Club.”

CBC said he did it just like he always does: with a book in his lap and wearing his red blood donor t-shirt.

“I know it’s a big milestone,” said Clark. “Actually, doing plasma, it’s just another routine donation. When you stop and think, each unit is a pint, so that’s 100 gallons of blood, and that’s a lot of blood!”

Since 2010, Clark has been the center’s top active donor. He made his 600th lifetime donation on Oct. 24, 2013, and became CBC’s top donor of all time with his 602nd donation on Nov. 14, 2013.

But in 2014, Clark’s donations were forced to a halt. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer and although he underwent a successful surgery, he was deferred from donating for two years.

“The prostate test came back positive, and the first thing that went through my mind was, I can’t donate,” he said.

CBC said that exactly two years later, Clark was back to donating.

Now, he has been alternating between platelet and plasma donations every two weeks. He said his next goal is 900 donations.

“People all the time say, ‘You don’t have any blood left!’” said Clark. “I say, ‘Oh no, if you stick me, I’ll bleed.’”