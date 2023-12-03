DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The 2023 United Rehabilitation Services (URS) Telethon has officially wrapped.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3, $128,619 was raised in the two-hour telethon. These funds will be used to support children and adults with disabilities in the greater Dayton area.

“Today was my favorite day of the year. What a great telethon and what a great response from this community. Thank you all for making a difference,” said Dennis Grant, CEO of URS.

Didn’t get a chance to contribute? Donations can be made through the end of the year on their official website, or by texting URS to 2436.