‘That’s All, Brother’: A look at the significance of the mobile D-Day museum

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The C-47 “That’s All, Brother” left Dayton this afternoon. The traveling museum touched down at the National Museum of the United States Air Force Tuesday so community members could tour the historic aircraft.

“What makes it important,” said current pilot, Joe Enzminger,” is on June 6, 1944, this airplane led 800 others as part of the main airborne assault of Normandy on D-Day.

Enzminger said he and his colleagues acquired the plane from a boneyard in 2015, and after investing more than $3 million, restored it to look like it did when it flew to Europe seven decades ago.

“The [original] pilot of this airplane was a man named John Donaldson, and the story that we’ve heard is that he named this airplane ‘That’s All, Brother’ as a message to Hitler,” Enzminger explained. “You know, ‘This is it, we’re coming and what you’ve been doing is over. And that’s all, brother.’”

In addition to its historical significance, he said those who’ve stepped inside in plane seem to feel an emotional connection as well, that ignites an appreciation for military members who fought for the country during the WWII era.

“Seventy-seven years ago now, about 20 young men about 18-years -old, in the dead of night, got on this airplane, flew over in the darkness, and then stepped out of it to an uncertain future. And you realize you’re standing in the spot where these guys did that, and you have an immediate connection to it.”

While the plane has left the Air Force Museum, it is still on tour. To learn more about the history of the plane or how to sign up to view it, click here.