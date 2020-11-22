Thanksgiving travel begins in Miami Valley despite CDC warning

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The CDC is warning against crowded airports and family gatherings this Thanksgiving as COVID-19 cases climb. Some people at the Dayton International Airport say they’re moving forward with their holiday plans.

“It was pretty secure flying, I haven’t really experienced any problems and probably have flown 20 times since March,” Germantown resident Ed Smith said.

This year, the CDC is asking people to forego their Thanksgiving travel plans, but COVID-19 won’t keep everyone in their own homes for the holidays.

“I had already planned this trip back in August, so we talked about it, and we already spent the money,” Fort Worth, Texas resident Paula Heihle said. “I really want to see my mom, I only get to see her once or twice a year, if I’m lucky, so we decided to go ahead and come in.”

Along with the CDC’s warning, Ohio’s travel advisory asks people traveling to Ohio from 14 states with a positivity rate over 15% to quarantine for 14 days.

For those who ultimately decide to fly, the CDC recommends wearing masks, keeping distance from others and frequent hand washing and hand sanitizer.

Travelers said they and the airlines are following every precaution.

“Everybody seems to do a good job on the airplanes with social distancing, everyone’s wearing their mask,” Lima, Ohio resident Jose Sanchez said.

“They’re sanitizing before every flight, they’re giving us hand sanitizer before anyone eats anything,” Lima, Ohio resident Tonya Sanchez said.

AAA predicts there will be a nearly 50% drop in air travel this year because of covid-19.

Others say traveling should be up to individual choice.

“It’s your risk and whether you choose to travel or not,” Ontario, California resident Perry Boykin said. “You have to be cautious because of the disease, but I think they’re going overboard.”

If you do plan to have family gatherings, the CDC suggests maintaining 6-feet of distance from anyone you don’t live with, wearing masks, and even bringing holiday activities outside.