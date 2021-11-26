BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Butler Township Police responded to a crash on Thanksgiving evening, November 25.

According to a release by the Butler Township Police Department, officers were dispatched at 8:29 pm to the intersection of Peters Pike and Stonequarry Road. Upon arrival, they found a pickup truck and car in the intersection with heavy damage.

Police say four people were brought to area hospitals, two of which were in critical condition. As of 10:30 am November 26, these two remain in critical condition.

This crash is still under active investigation.