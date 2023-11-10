DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A young man is overcoming impossible odds thanks to the United Rehabilitation Services of Greater Dayton.

Everyone meet Nathan, a young man that refuses to let his disabilities define who he is.

“Their therapy here has really opened the gateway to help them just enjoy their lives and get out in the community and thrive,” said Elizabeth Hess, a program specialist with URS.

Nathan and his twin brother, Tyler, are survivors. They were born 15 weeks early, weighing barely over a pound each. And now Nathan is teaching others that cerebral palsy and autism aren’t slowing him down any time soon.

Nathan started working with URS in 2017 and showed everyone the sky is the limit.

“He is able to get himself out of his wheelchair now,” said Hess. “He can pull himself up and stand, and he’s done pretty much like a 180 from when he started receiving services with us.”

Nathan’s family says they wish they knew about URS earlier and are encouraging other families to join their mission, proving the possibilities are endless for adults and kids with disabilities.

“Their mother has loved having URS in their lives,” said Hess. “She says she wishes she could have found out sooner and she doesn’t know what she would do without us.”

URS’ mission is to enhance the quality of life for children and adults with disabilities or other special needs, and you have an opportunity to help.

Join us Sunday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on WDTN for URS’ 46th annual telethon. During the show, you can text, call or go online to donate to help those in your own community.