Texas Equusearch plans upcoming search for Cheryl Coker

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Texas Equusearch, Midwest Chapter will conduct another search for missing Riverside woman Cheryl Coker on September 28.
The group’s Facebook page states that their command center will be at St. Helen’s Church, located at 5086 Burkhardt Road in Dayton, in the “Smith” building.
Those interested in helping with the search, set to begin at 8 am, must be at least 18 years old with a valid ID and arrive dressed appropriately for the weather and wooded terrain.
Coker has been missing since October.
