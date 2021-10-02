DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Women’s March is collaborating with over 90 organizations to hold rallies in every state on Saturday, October 2, making over 600 protests nationwide.

One such march was held at Dayton Courthouse Square Saturday afternoon. Speakers addressed the recent abortion laws in Texas as well as the Ohio “Heartbeat Law” and other abortion legislation before over 200 attendees.

On September 1, A Texas law went into effect banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. This legislation also allows private citizens to sue both abortion providers and those who help someone to get an abortion. The Supreme Court has allowed the law to stay in place, but may address it at a later date.

These nationwide rallies were scheduled ahead of when the Supreme Court reconvenes on Monday, October 4.

According to the release, those attending these marches are concerned that the Supreme Court’s refusal to hear the Texas case means they may try to overturn Roe v Wade this fall. Roe v. Wade is the court case that made abortion legal in 1973.

The Dayton March for Reproductive Rights was sponsored by the Miami Valley Abolitionists, Dayton Women’s Rights Alliance, and NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio.