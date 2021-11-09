DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s been one week since the City of Dayton mandated vaccines or weekly testing for city employees, but how many have been sent home?

In the first week of testing, the City of Dayton tested 523 city employees, a release by the City of Dayton said. Of that 523, three employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The City of Dayton reported that 18 employees refused to be tested and were sent home on unpaid leave. Broken down by department, the number of refusals was six from fire, six from police, three from water, two from public works, and one from finance.