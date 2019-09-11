Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Testimony continues in Skylar Richardson trial: Day 6

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Brooke “Skylar” Richardson steps out of the courtroom ahead of the day’s proceedings, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Warren County Judge Donald Oda’s II courtroom at Warren County Common Pleas Court in Lebanon, Ohio. The 20-year-old is accused of killing and burying her baby in the backyard of her Carlisle home. Richardson is charged with aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and child endangerment in the death of her newborn infant. She faces the possibility of life in prison.

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – Testimony continues Wednesday in the murder trial of 20-year-old former cheerleader Skylar Richardson, who is accused of killing and burying her baby at her home in Carlisle.

On Tuesday, Skylar Richardson’s father, Scott Richardson, testified as the defense began calling its witnesses after the prosecution rested its case on Monday.

2 NEWS will stream the trial live on WDTN.com and the 2 NEWS app.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tap here to donate to torndao rcovery
9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS