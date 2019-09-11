Brooke “Skylar” Richardson steps out of the courtroom ahead of the day’s proceedings, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Warren County Judge Donald Oda’s II courtroom at Warren County Common Pleas Court in Lebanon, Ohio. The 20-year-old is accused of killing and burying her baby in the backyard of her Carlisle home. Richardson is charged with aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and child endangerment in the death of her newborn infant. She faces the possibility of life in prison.

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – Testimony continues Wednesday in the murder trial of 20-year-old former cheerleader Skylar Richardson, who is accused of killing and burying her baby at her home in Carlisle.

On Tuesday, Skylar Richardson’s father, Scott Richardson, testified as the defense began calling its witnesses after the prosecution rested its case on Monday.

