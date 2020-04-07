Test results in hours: Kettering hospitals preparing for surge in COVID cases with in-house testing

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health Network is now offering in-house testing for some hospital patients to faster determine if they have coronavirus, a breakthrough in fighting the pandemic.

“This makes a big difference [in] that it helps us identify the patients quicker,” said Dr. Patrick Lytle, VP or clinical outcomes with Kettering Health Network. “The ones who test negative, we’re able to move them out of our COVID units and we can decrease [using] our PPE supply.”

Officials say getting results faster will be life saving.

“The biggest difference is that, if you’re ill enough to be admitted to one of our facilities …the test if it’s done first thing in the morning we will know that day your test results. Worst case scenario it will be resulted back the next day which is huge,” said Dr. Lytle.

Doctors with the health network have spent the last week testing the equipment to make sure it’s ready to go.

“We have excellent lab technicians who have been following this very closely and they put their brains together and have been able to come up with a machine that we are currently using,” explained Dr. Lytle.

The test is still being administered using a nasal swab. Tests are limited so only certain patients that meet CDC criteria will receive one.

“Patients that are ill enough to be admitted to the hospital, that’s who we’re testing,” said Dr. Lytle.

For now, doctors continue to work on innovating new ways to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re planning for a surge here at Kettering and we’re putting in all the resources and planning for the what-ifs,” said Dr. Lytle.