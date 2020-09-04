Tesla START program graduation at Sinclair Community College

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sinclair Community College is celebrating graduates in its first Tesla START program.

The program consists of a series of classes that prepare students to work for the Tesla company. Students develop technical expertise and earn certifications through in-class instruction and hands-on labs.

Friday, the school honored its first set of graduates.

“We applaud Tesla and thank Tesla for recognizing the value of having its START program here in Dayton, an essential part of the Midwest. We’re grateful for Tesla’s investment in our community and out regional and national workforce,” said President Steven Johnson.

Sinclair Community College is only one of eight colleges in the nation to be part of the program.

