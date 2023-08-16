MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Another new restaurant is expected to be opening in Miami Township.

After 2 NEWS reached out to Teriyaki Madness, they confirmed the company will be opening a new location at 9474-9486 N. Springboro Pike (State Route 741) in Miami Twp. A company representative says the company hopes to be opened by the end of 2023.

Teriyaki Madness is described by the company’s website as an Asian Fusion restaurant. The restaurant has two locations in the Columbus area, plus a location coming soon to Fairfield Twp. in Butler County.

Some of the menu items offered by Teriyaki Madness include:

Chicken Katsu

Crab Rangoon

Edamame

Regular and Spicy Chicken Teriyaki

Stir-Fried Veggies