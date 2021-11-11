KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A Kettering manufacturing facility announced it intends to close by 2024, affecting more than 500 workers.

The union representing workers at the Tenneco plant on Woodman Drive in Kettering, IUE-CWA, said in a release Thursday the company announced its plans to move over 500 jobs to Mexico and China.

According to the union, Tenneco acquired the former Delphi plant in 2008. In recent years, the union said, Tenneco ownership has poured over $70 million dollars into the Kettering facility and the company has received over $11 million in various taxpayer subsidies, including over $2 million from the State of Ohio.

IUE-CWA President Carl Kennebrew said, “On Veteran’s Day, we should be honoring those who have served, but instead, Tenneco is betraying veterans, workers and our community by offshoring jobs. Our workforce is highly-skilled and well-trained, and they have helped make this company a success. Tenneco has received millions in tax subsidies, yet they are looking to move operations to Mexico and China, where the company can exploit workers with low-wages. We are calling on Tenneco to do the right thing and keep these jobs here. These workers and our community deserve better.”

A news conference has been scheduled for 2 pm Thursday at the plant to be attended by workers and union officials. Senator Sherrod Brown and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley are also expected to attend.



The union included comments from local leaders on the announcement:

“Like so many Ohio communities, Dayton has seen the price of decades of misguided tax and trade policies that have rewarded U.S. companies that ship jobs overseas. Chinese steel subsidies have only further undermined U.S. manufacturing, and now more Ohio workers are facing wrenching family conversations. I will continue to fight to permanently fix the broken trade and tax policies that undermine our workers. We must pass the Build Back Better plan to repeal the provisions in the Trump 2017 tax law that reward companies for sending jobs overseas, and pass my Leveling the Playing Field 2.0 Act to fight back against unfair trade practices.” U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH)

“Tenneco’s decision to shut down operations in Kettering is a slap in the face to the workers who keep this plant running and have a proud history of supplying Ohio’s auto industry. With unprecedented supply chain disruptions sweeping through our economy, the decision to shutter this plant and move operations overseas —and switch from American steel to steel produced in China—is a mistake that will only cost the company in the long run.” Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan

“Shipping these jobs overseas will be devastating for our community. This irresponsible, reckless decision by Tenneco is a betrayal of the hundreds of workers and their families who have invested their time and energy into this company. Unfortunately, communities all across Ohio, including Dayton, have seen the devastating effects decisions like these leave in their wake, not just on workers but on families and the entire region. Tenneco must reverse this decision and keep these jobs in Ohio where they belong, and the state must do everything in its power to make that happen.” Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley

