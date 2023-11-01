MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Ten people are reportedly hurt after a crash in Mercer County.

According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a 911 call Wednesday at 4:39 p.m. The call was in reference to a serious injury crash.

A preliminary investigation conducted shows the driver of a brown 2017 Nissan van was headed southbound on Wourms Road in Mercer County. It is believed the driver of a black 2005 Dodge pickup truck was headed eastbound on Fox Road when they failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Fox and Worms Road.

After failing to stop, the driver of the Dodge allegedly struck the Nissan.

The driver of the Dodge was taken to Indiana University Health in Indiana.

The Nissan driver and front seat passenger were taken to Mercer Health in Coldwater, but later airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital. Seven children were also inside the Nissan at the time of the crash. All children were taken to Mercer Health for treatment.

(Photo/The Celina Daily Standard)

(Photo/The Celina Daily Standard)

Currently, the crash remains under investigation. Upon completion of the investigation, it will reportedly be sent to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office for review.