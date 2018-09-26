Ten mile stretch of US-35 to be expanded to four lanes Video

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Construction will soon be the image of US Highway 35 between Steve Whalen Boulevard and I-675 as they widen the road from four lanes to six lanes.

One woman who lives in the area and did not want to be identified said she is not looking forward to the construction and noise, but other motorists said it is a necessary evil.

"We're just going to have to take the headache for a little while to make it better in the long run," said Mary Ann Bogart. "Down on 35 and 675, during rush hour, it's backed up all the way almost to downtown, the Keowee exit, and I just think it's ridiculous. I avoid it at all costs."

A spokesperson for Ohio Department of Transportation said all of the work for this $14 million project will be done in the existing right of way, adding a third lane in each direction as well as a median wall and lighting and signal upgrades.

During the City Commission meeting on Wednesday morning, mayor Nan Whaley said it will most likely benefit those who are traveling into Dayton rather than those already cruising within city limits.

She also said Dayton has the third lowest traffic congestion in the nation, so while they are pleased to see this upgrade, they are using no city money to fund the project.

"The community's expectation to be able to sit in no traffic all the time is what this is about so that expectation will continue to be met," said Whaley.

ODOT said construction is tentatively scheduled to begin Spring of 2021 and since it is a few years out, there's no set end date, but estimate it to be done in the fall of 2022 or the spring of 2023.