MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Law enforcement arrested a person and cited ten others during an OVI checkpoint in Moraine.

The Dayton Post of OSP says an OVI Checkpoint was conducted on Thursday on State Route 741 in Moraine. Saturation patrols were also initiated around the time of the OVI checkpoint.

Police checked 291 vehicles during the OVI checkpoint, where one person was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence (OVI). Nine people were cited for operator license violations. One person was cited for an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

During the saturation patrol, eight traffic stops were made by authorities. No one was reported to have been arrested during the patrol.

If you plan to drink, you are encouraged to always plan ahead by making travel arrangements to have a designated sober driver.