Kettering Health Network announced a rebrand including changes to the network name and medical centers. (Courtesy: Kettering Health)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering Health welcomed almost a dozen babies at their medical facilities on Sunday.

According to Kettering Health, a total of 10 babies were born at three different maternity centers on Father’s Day.

At Kettering Health Main Campus in Kettering, five babies were born. Four babies were born at Kettering Health Washington Township, while one baby was born at Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek.

Kettering Health has four maternity ward locations:

Kettering Health Hamilton

Kettering Health Main Campus

Kettering Health Washington Township

Soin Medical Center