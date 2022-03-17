TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Traffic pattern changes will be occurring along East Main Street in Trotwood.

According to the City of Trotwood, beginning on Monday, March 21 and ending on Wednesday, March 23 weather permitting, traffic pattern changes will occur along East Main Street between Olive Road and Studckhardt Road.

The change in traffic is due to utility tie-ins that are being completed for the Goodwill Easter Seals building.

Any questions or concerns can be referred to the Public Works Department (937) 837-1702.