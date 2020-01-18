Temperatures warm as rain continues today, winds become gusty

***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MUCH OF THE MIAMI VALLEY UNTIL 10 AM***
Rain continues this morning as temperatures slowly climb through the 30s. Some icing did occur overnight on surface areas. This will melt as it warms into the mid 40s. Winds will become gusty. Turning much colder tonight.
TODAY: Rainy and windy. High 47
Live Doppler 2HD
TONIGHT: Turning much colder and breezy, few flurries. Wind chills around zero. Low 15
SUNDAY: Much colder, breezy with wind chills in the single digits . High 23
A slight improvement each day this week with warming temperatures. A new storm system will bring in rain by the end of the week.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.