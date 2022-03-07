DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Temperatures dropped in the Miami Valley Monday, but will start to moderate mid-week.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Davis said Monday night will be quite cold with lows in the upper 20s to near 30. A few flurries are even possible, but we do not expect any accumulation. Tuesday will be dry but chilly.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, diminishing winds and colder with a few flurries possible. Low near 30

TUESDAY: Mixed clouds and a little sun, chilly. High 45

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Low 32

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High near 50

Temperatures will moderate Wednesday and Thursday, back into the 50s, before another blast of cold air arrives at the end of the week. We even have the potential for accumulating snow Friday night.