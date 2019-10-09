Temperatures drop as the average first freeze date approaches

The next cold front could drop temperatures into the 30s across the rural cities in the Miami Valley.

This cold front is part of a weather system organizing over the northern Rocky Mountains. An area of low pressure will move across the plains this week.

Freeze Watches and Warnings are in place from the Texas Panhandle into Nebraska.

A Winter Storm Warning is in place across Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

The cold front associated with this low-pressure system will move through the Miami Vally on Saturday. The low on Sunday morning is forecasted to be 40 degrees in Dayton.

Rural areas will likely drop into the upper 30s. A frost can occur when the air temperature is above freezing. The air temperature is taken at an elevation 5 ft off the ground. Typically an air temperature around 36 degrees means a frost is possible at the surface.

Average First Freeze (Last 30 Years) Greenville Oct. 12 Springfield Oct. 13 Bellefontaine Oct. 14 Wilmington Oct. 16 Xenia Oct. 20 Dayton Oct. 22 Cincinnati Oct. 22 Columbus Oct. 27

In September, Jeff Wuebker said he was worried the soybeans on his farm just north of Versailles may not survive an early freeze.

The summer-like temperatures at the beginning of the month helped corn and soybeans mature in the Miami Valley. Wuebker said he is no longer worried about the soybeans.

Across the state, numbers from the United States Department of Agriculture are still much lower than the five-year average.

Only 44% of corn in Ohio is mature. Last year that number was 80% after the first week of October.

This year 68% of Ohio’s soybeans are dropping leaves. Last year that number was 90%.

Farmers are ahead of schedule planting winter wheat. According to the USDA many farmers are utilizing fields they could not use earlier this year due to late spring flooding. 50% of winter wheat has been planted. Last year only 26% was planted by the end of the first week of October.