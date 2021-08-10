Telephone scammers are posing as Springfield Police

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield Police said phone scammers are posing as officers to get money from people.
According to a release, the scammers claim to be with the “warrant and citation division” of the
Springfield Police Division (SPD) and attempt to gather private information.
“The Springfield Police Division doesn’t have a ‘warrant and citation division,’” said Capt. Brad Moos. “This person or persons appear to be seeking personal information for monetary gain.”
SPD advises people to take the following precautions to protect themselves:
- Never give out personal information over the phone, unless you are certain to whom you are speaking. This includes your name, date of birth, address, social security number, banking information, or credit card numbers
- If you are unsure the person you are speaking with is a police officer, ask for their name and tell them you are hanging up and calling the police agency right back. The Springfield Police non-emergency number is (937) 324-7680. When you call, ask to speak with the officer/employee. If the call was legitimate, you will be transferred to that person