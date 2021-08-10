Telephone scammers are posing as Springfield Police

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield Police said phone scammers are posing as officers to get money from people.

According to a release, the scammers claim to be with the “warrant and citation division” of the

Springfield Police Division (SPD) and attempt to gather private information.

“The Springfield Police Division doesn’t have a ‘warrant and citation division,’” said Capt. Brad Moos. “This person or persons appear to be seeking personal information for monetary gain.”

SPD advises people to take the following precautions to protect themselves: