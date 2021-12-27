KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Town & Country shopping mall in Kettering announced a change for teens visiting the shops along Stroop Road.

According to the shopping center, beginning January 1, 2022, Town & Country will institute The Chaperone Policy, meaning anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

An announcement about the change said visitors are “responsible to carry acceptable proof of age,” such as a driver’s license, state ID, military or college ID, a passport or Visa.

The was no reason given for the change other than the shopping center saying it was “committed to providing an enjoyable shopping experience” for its guests.

This is a developing story. WDTN.com and 2 NEWS will keep this post updated when more information is available.