Teens killed in Greene Co. crash remembered at vigil

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Dozens of friends and family members gathered Saturday night to remember two Xenia teens killed in a car crash earlier this week.

According to troopers, Troy Haney and Jarred Hixson, both 16 years old, died Wednesday when their car went left of center on State Route 235 in Xenia Township.

The two teens had been close friends for years and first met when they were young boys, according to family members.

“My son – he cared about everyone,” said Casey Haney, Troy Haney’s mother.

Haney was driving on State Route 235 in Xenia Township, according to troopers, when his car went left of center, striking a gold sedan. Haney and his passenger Jarred Hixson died at the scene.

“Jarred was a very loving kid,” said Shellie Brown, Jarred’s mother. “He was very shy, but he had a heart of gold. He’d do anything for anyone.”

The two boys were juniors at the Greene County Career Center studying welding, according to family members.

Dozens of family members, friends and students attended a vigil Saturday to pray and pay respects.

“They’ve been so supportive,” Brown said. “It means a lot. It shows what a big heart Jarred had, and I don’t think he had an enemy anywhere.”

“I want to thank especially all the kids for all they’ve done,” said Debbie Benson, Troy’s grandmother. “So many of them loved him so much. I didn’t know he had so many friends.”

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to troopers.

The parents told 2 NEWS they hope teens and other drivers take away an important lesson.

“Don’t speed,” Casey Haney said. “Pay attention when you’re driving. ‘Cause my son’s going to be made an example. And I hate that. He was a good kid.”

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to troopers.

Funeral services for the two boys are planned for next week.

