Teens in stolen vehicle lead high-speed chase through Springfield

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says three teens from Columbus face charges after stealing a car early Thursday morning from Springfield.

Just after 5 a.m. on July 23, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a stolen vehicle from the 2100 block of Troy Road.

Around 8 a.m., the caller contacted the Sheriff’s Office again and reported that he was currently following his stolen vehicle southbound on US-68 toward I-70. The vehicle continued onto I-70 eastbound.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Sheriff’s Office intercepted the car on I-70 at SR-41.

Authorities tried to make a traffic stop and the suspects fled eastbound on I-70 at speeds reaching upwards of 100 miles per hour. The stolen vehicle exited the highway onto eastbound SR-40.

The suspects pulled into the entrance of Beaver Valley, got out of the vehicle, and fled on foot.

After a short foot pursuit, three subjects were taken into custody. When deputies searched the stolen vehicle, they discovered several articles that matched the description of a recent aggravated robbery that took place in Springfield.

The three subjects were interviewed pertaining to the recent home invasion, which included a sexual assault.

