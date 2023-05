DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A group of teens in a stolen car caused a crash in Harrison Township on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Shoup Mill Road and Riverside Drive. Authorities say the driver of a stolen Jaguar ran a red light and hit another car.

Four teens got out of the Jaguar and fled the scene on foot, according to authorities.

The other driver was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. There is no word on that person’s condition.