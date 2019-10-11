Teens flee after crashing car into pole

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after several teens wearing school uniforms ran from the scene of a crash Friday afternoon.

Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS the crash happened shortly after 2 pm in the area of Stolz Avenue and Nicholas Road.

Police say three teens in a red Dodge ran into a pole and then ran from the area.

No injuries have been reported.

The crash remains under investigation, and officials are working to learn if the car may have been stolen.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.