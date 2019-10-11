Teens flee after crashing car into pole

Breaking News
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after several teens wearing school uniforms ran from the scene of a crash Friday afternoon.

Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS the crash happened shortly after 2 pm in the area of Stolz Avenue and Nicholas Road.

Police say three teens in a red Dodge ran into a pole and then ran from the area.

No injuries have been reported.

The crash remains under investigation, and officials are working to learn if the car may have been stolen.

