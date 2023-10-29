DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Young women in the community gathered to discuss mental health on Saturday afternoon.

Teens and parents were able to discuss youth mental health on Oct. 28 at Omega Baptist Church in Dayton. The event was led by the nonprofit organization Young Ladies Aspiring Greatness from 1 to 4 p.m.

The afternoon gave teen girls a chance to voice mental health struggles to parents and community members, including breakout sessions with smaller groups to emphasize discussion and supporting one another.

Amiah Lanbers is a Wayne High School student, and was among the several high school students who participated in the event.

“I feel like our big thing is this is to make sure you’re heard. You hear me, but do you see me, do you see the pain that I’m going through?” Lanbers said.

The group’s mission is to mold teen girls into leaders through community involvement. You can find more information about the organization here.