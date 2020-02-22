Teens asking for change at vigil of Dayton student-athlete killed in shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – More than a hundred people filled Catalpa street to release balloons in honor of 15-year-old Qua’Lek Shelton.

Shelton was shot and killed on the same street earlier in the week. He died at Dayton Children’s from a gunshot wound to the neck.

A second teen was also shot in the same incident. He is currently recovering.

A majority of the people who attended the balloon release were teens. Many were struggling to grasp the reality of losing a friend that young.

“I was around him every day and now he’s not here and it just doesn’t feel real,” said Alexis Jennings, a close friend of Qua’Lek’s. “Saying he’s dead doesn’t sit well with me. This is my first close death and I’m only 13 years old.

Family members of Qua’Lek say they believe the police will uncover who was behind the shooting of their loved one. Already this week, a car was recovered in connection with the shooting and they believe the shooting was connected to an ongoing fight with a group of unnamed suspects.

“We know the police are going to do their job. We know they’re going to take care of it so we’re just going to keep showing love and respect to Qua’Lek as we keep it going,” said Qua’Lek’s cousin Jamar Payton Jr.

Qua’Lek’s friends say they believe the adults in their lives could do more to stop the violence so a tragedy like this doesn’t happen again.

“[Talk] to your kids and [teach] your kids, [raise] your kids right. The animosity…it shouldn’t be out here,” said Jennings.

Anyone interested in donating to the Qua’Lek Shelton Charity Fund can do so at any Wright-Patt Credit Union.