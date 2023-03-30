DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A group of Miami Valley teenagers is speaking out about the risks of tobacco use.

The CDC reports that over 16-percent of high school students used tobacco products last year. They say youth who use multiple tobacco products early on have a higher chance of becoming addicted to nicotine as an adult. One local youth group is sharing all of these risks with their peers.

Alayna Romer, public health educator for Greene County Public Health, is working with Teens Against Tobacco on their upcoming event for Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action.

On April 1, Greene County Public Health is partnering with Greene County Family & Children First and Teens Against Tobacco to host an event for Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action, a nationwide movement to stand up and speak out against the tobacco industry.

This year, youth advocates across the country are hosting demonstrations, rallies and educational events overseen by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids

For more information about Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action, click here.