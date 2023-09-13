DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Hundreds of Dayton teenagers are set to meet downtown for an event that will help them grow into community leaders.

Beginning Wednesday morning, students from Dayton Public Schools, Dayton Early College Academy and Chaminade-Julienne will participate in Mayor Mims’ second annual Teen Youth Summit.

The Teen Youth Summit addresses key components of the students’ leadership development with this year’s theme being “Use Your Voice.”

Students will hear from several speakers focused on mental health, mentorship, leadership development and job opportunities.

After a great turnout at last year’s summit, Mayor Mims talked about what he hopes this students will learn this year.

“One, they have value. They understand that right now, you’ve heard me say this before, that they represent 20% of our population, but they represent 100% of our future. And the fact that we value them, we need them, they have the skill — skills and talents that this community needs.”

Mayor Mims is also expected to make an announcement at 11 a.m. regarding a new youth initiative.

