Teen testament to Dayton Children’s trauma care after near-fatal injury

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Tuesday, Dayton Children’s Hospital announced it’s now certified as a level one trauma center for its work with critical injury patients like Max Krempasky.

Max Krempasky was only 9 when he crashed his ATV into a tree in November 2015 in South Vienna.

“When it first happened, I didn’t really understand what happened,” says Max.

It was a nearly-fatal accident and he was internally decapitated. He suffered the same injury that paralyzed Superman star Christopher Reeve.

With the help of Dayton Children’s Hospital, Max is now able to walk and rock climb. Four years later, the now-13-year-old is the poster child for the care at Dayton Children’s.

“Couldn’t be here today without Dayton Children’s,” admits Max’s mom, Michelle Krempasky. “They wouldn’t just ask if Max needed anything. They’d ask if anyone needed anything.”

“You’re always going to feel like you’re at home, not at a hospital,” recalls Max.

While Children’s now has the distinction, the Krempaskys reflect on the journey to get there.

“They just made us feel like everything was going to be okay. And it was,” states Michelle.

There are only 53 level one trauma pediatric centers in the country.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.