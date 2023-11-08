BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — A 15-year-old has been arrested after a fire broke out at the Walmart in Beavercreek.

According to a release, a suspect, only described as a 15-year-old male, was been arrested on Nov. 8 on charges related to the Nov. 6 fire at the Walmart in Beavercreek. The teen is being held in the Greene County Juvenile Detention Center on three charges.

The release says the teen is being held on the following charges:

1 count of Aggravated Arson

1 count of Vandalism, a felony

1 count of Inducing Panic

“Evidence has shown that the juvenile in custody acted alone in setting the fire,” the release says.

Beavercreek police reportedly do not believe anyone else was involved in the fire.

Beavercreek officials responded to the Wal-Mart on Nov. 6 around 5:45 p.m. in relation to an active fire in the craft section. Building sprinklers and firefighters were able to put out the flames.

Customers and workers were all evacuated and the Wal-Mart was closed on Tuesday following the fire.

The Wal-Mart has since been reopened to the public.