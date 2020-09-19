Teen stabbed in Troy, suspect in custody

TROY, Ohio (WDTN)- A teen is in the hospital after being stabbed in Troy Friday night.

The stabbing happened just after 10 p.m. on the 800 block of Fountain Street. According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, the caller said the teen was stabbed in the chest. Troy Police tell 2 News the teen is in stable condition.

Police say the suspect fled on foot. Authorities have a suspect in custody but have not released information at this time.

