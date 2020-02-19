Teen killed in Catalpa Drive shooting was Dunbar HS student

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 15-year-old who was shot Sunday on Catalpa Drive has died, according to Dayton Police.

Qua’Lek Shelton, 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were shot Sunday in the 2400 block of Catalpa Drive around 12:30 pm. Shelton had been on advanced life support at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Shelton was a freshman at Dunbar High School. Superintendent of Dayton Public Schools Dr. Elizabeth Lolli said, “The Dayton Public School District is saddened by the loss of Qua’Lek Shelton. His family, friends and classmates are in our thoughts. Crisis team members are available for those who need extra support.”

Police are still trying to track down the suspects involved. They say they are looking for a Saturn Vue with a spare tire on the rear passenger’s side and heavy tint on the windows.

READ MORE: Police still looking for vehicle, suspects in shooting that injured 2 teens

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-COPS or Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP.