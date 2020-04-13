Teen shot in leg in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A teenager was shot in the leg and dropped off on Hunter Avenue in Dayton early morning Monday, April 13.

Dayton Police say the 17-year-old was shot around 1 a.m. The officers tell 2 NEWS the teen did not cooperate with the investigation, but did tell them the shooting happened in the Five Oaks area.

The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and is expected to survive.