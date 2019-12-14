Teen shot in Kettering home dies, 17-year old charged

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A teen who was shot in a home on Parran Place in Kettering has died from his injuries.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that 17-year-old Noah Channell, of Kettering, has died. Channell was shot around 6:15 Friday evening.

The Kettering Police Department announced that a 17-year-old juvenile has been charged in relation to the shooting. Police say the juvenile, who has not been identified, has been charged with reckless homicide, and receiving stolen property.

