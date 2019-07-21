Teen seriously injured after being struck by SUV

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDN) – A 13-year-old was seriously injured after being struck by an SUV Saturday night.

According to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, crews were called to the 3000 block of Lower Valley Pike around 7:40 pm.

The teen was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

OSP is currently investigating the crash and believe the driver of the SUV was under the influence of alcohol.

According to the release, the teen is in critical but stable condition.

The name of the teen is not being released at this time.

