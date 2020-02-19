Teen on advanced life support following Sunday shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 15-year-old is on advanced life support in grave condition following a shooting on Sunday.
He and a 16-year-old were both injured in the incident, though we’re told the 16-year-old is in good condition. It happened in the 2400 block of Catalpa Drive around 12:30 p.m.
Police still looking for vehicle, suspects in shooting that injured 2 teens
Police are still trying to track down the suspects involved. They say they are looking for a Saturn Vue with a spare tire on the rear passenger’s side and heavy tint on the windows.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-COPS or Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP.
